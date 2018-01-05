Prize winners enjoy VIP day at Hunstanton panto

A family had a festive day out to remember after they entered a Lynn News competition for a VIP experience at the Christmas pantomime in Hunstanton.

Tara Bowman saw off all the other entrants with her answer to enjoy a performance of Cinderella at the resort’s Princess Theatre.

Alongside her husband Christian and their children Joey and Madison, they were picked up by limousine from their home before enjoying the show on Saturday afternoon.

The family are pictured above with members of the cast ahead of the performance. Pictured, from left, are Andy Eastwood (Buttons), Simon Hollosi (Prince Charming), Hannah Bird (Fairy Godmother), Adam Tremlett (Dandini), Elise and Seren Whyte (Ugly Sisters), Helen Farrell (Cinderella) and Mervyn Francis (Baron Hardup).

