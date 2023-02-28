A prized model of a historic ship is up for grabs after being bought at an auction.

Lynn man Roland Bach, 80, is selling a miniature construction of HMS Discovery - a famous vessel captained by George Vancouver in the late 1700s.

The model was completed in 2006 by Alan Stott, a member of the town’s model boat club, being put together with materials such as Egyptian cotton and copper shims.

Mr Bach picked it up at an auction a few months ago for around £500, and hopes to find a new home for it within Lynn. He has touted True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum, but admits its price is most likely beyond its remit - and says it could be worth thousands.

“I just want a small profit on it,” Mr Bach, a picture dealer, said.

Since buying the ship model, he has straightened up its rigging among some other small bits of work. “I’d like this to stay in Lynn and belong to Lynn,” he added.

The real ship was captained by George Vancouver back in the 1700s

Captain Vancouver, who led the ship and its crew during quests throughout northwest America and Canada, has a statue beside Lynn’s Custom House.

Mr Bach has asked anybody interested in purchasing the model to contact him by phoning 07767 426042.