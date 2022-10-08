A new president has been elected at a retirement club in Lynn.

Barry Clare has taken over as president of the Probus Club, a group that provides retired people friendship with other former professionals.

Probus stands for Professional and Businessmen, and the club was founded in 1978.

New president Barry Clare (left) pictured with outgoing president Don Poole (right)

Retiring president Don Poole handed over its chain of office to Barry Clare at a ceremony held at Knights Hill Hotel.

Spokesman Bob Ward said: “We are a diverse group, and we meet at the Swan Public House in South Wootton for coffee every Wednesday at 10am except for the third Wednesday in the month we meet for lunch with a speaker at a local restaurant or hotel from a business or organisation.

“We have an annual president’s event, a Christmas event and a strawberry tea, trips and events throughout the year.

“We are very pleased to welcome some new members this year.”