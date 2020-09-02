Procession send-off for West Norfolk driving instructor who died in road accident

A vehicle procession passed through Lynn yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) in memory of a driving instructor who died in a motorcycle accident last month.

Klaus Rissman, of Bob's First Time Driving School died at the age of 68 on August 8 near Watton after a deer ran into the road.

Dozens of people involved with driving schools in the area took part in the funeral procession which passed through Ashbey Road and Reffley Lane before finishing at the Mintlyn Crematorium, where a service with close family members took place.

Klaus Seigfried Rissman has died at the age of 68. Picture: SUBMITTED

A fundraising page has been set up in Klaus' memory in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance with more than £1,215 being raised so far.

Klaus' son Tenny said his father would have been "absolutely thrilled" to raise that much money for a good cause in his name.

Tenny added: "He was quite a larger than life character who loved having people round for barbecues and dinners. He enjoyed entertaining and he was just a big personality."

Born in East Dereham, Klaus grew up in Litcham and started work as a tree surgeon for his father's business.

He then moved to Lynn in the mid-1970s where he began life as a driving instructor after a back injury forced him to finish manual work.

Having worked for Ben Yates' School of Motoring, he then spent more than 35 years under the name of Bob's Driving School having taken over the business.

His clients were mainly within the Lynn and Downham areas but he covered people who lived as far as Southery as well.

Caroline Simpson, owner of Caroline's Driving School and driving instructor Mervyn Jones, sent a joint tribute for Klaus on behalf of local instructors.

It said: “We are all deeply saddened by the tragic and unexpected loss of our wonderful friend and colleague, Klaus.

"Klaus (Bob's first time driving school) was a kind and wonderful man who was always full of life, laughter and fun.

"He truly brought joy to all of those who were lucky enough to see him at the test centre and he always gave a wave whenever you passed him on the road, and was a very dear friend to many.

"We will all miss him terribly. Our love and prayers are with his family at this very sad time.”

Klaus' hobbies were flying microlight aircraft and motorcycling. He would often go on holiday across Europe with his motorcycle.

He leaves behind two children Tenny and Vicky, as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He also had four siblings, Douglas, Bodo, Erica and Dieter, as well as father-in-law of Karen and Dean.

If you wish to donate to the EAAA on Klaus' fundraising page, visit www.memorygiving.com/klausseigfriedrissmann.