Professional speaker from Ingoldisthorpe presents new talk on Sandringham

Experienced guest speaker and businesswoman Susan Barnett, from Ingoldisthorpe, has launched a new project aimed at audiences at charity and community events.

Susan, founder of successful tourism company SS Enterprise, has spent 26 years specialising in visits to West End Theatre, stately homes and dining trips to hotels such as The Ritz and The Savoy.

She has also served as a VIP liaison officer for British Airways in London and the Arabian Gulf, and has worked with The Festival of Sydney and carried out freelance broadcasting with the BBC. More recently she was a house steward at Sandringham House and Houghton Hall.

She has spent many years touring the country presenting talks about the West End and is now introducing two new presentations, one of which is about Sandringham, which she is offering to give either free for fundraisers and charity functions or, for a small fee, to clubs and meetings in the community.

One of her talks, “Sandringham Secrets”, is a virtual tour of the Queen’s private residence and Susan explains the history and glamour of the house and stories behind items such as the works of art. During the other talk, entitled “Society Scandals”, she reads extracts from her third book soon to be published, Lords, Ladies, Lovers...and Lies.

She said: “I am not exactly retired, I am very active and have more to give. I love history and I have been a tour guide in London for years. I am a professional speaker and have given talks at just about every WI group in Norfolk.”

“A lot of my friends suggested that I should write a book. One night I sat down and the pen ran away with me. There were so many good stories and anecdotes to tell,” she said.

Her first book, Sky-High and Smiling is about her career with BA and her work in tourism, and the second, Hotels and Inn-discretions, describes her time working in hotels and hospitality.

Anyone interested in booking a talk can contact Susan on 01485 542523.