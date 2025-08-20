A launch event is being held next week for a life-saving programme which aims to detect early stages of lung cancer.

The NHS programme, which is already saving lives, is now being rolled out in Norfolk. It has been commissioned by NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board (ICB) and is being extended into the county following the success of pilot schemes in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston in 2022 and Lowestoft in 2023 after data showed people living there have a higher risk of lung cancer.

A public launch and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, August 26, in a unit at the car park at Lynn’s Sainsbury’s store on the Hardwick Industrial Estate. Open between 10am and 1pm, people will be able to find out more about the screening programme and take part in health checks.

NHS lung cancer screening programme, targeting high risk smokers and ex-smokers, is being rolled out in Norfolk at launch event in Lynn. Picture: iStock

The Lung Cancer Screening programme (formerly known as the Targeted Lung Health Check) is offered to current and ex-smokers aged 55-74, this being considered the highest group at risk of developing lung cancer.

In a pilot of 8,000 people who took up the offer of screening, 70 were diagnosed with cancer, with 70% at an early stage.

Dr Suzanne Phillips, clinical lead for cancer for NHS Norfolk and Waveney ICB, said: “Lung cancer usually doesn’t have many symptoms in its early stages, so that’s why it’s important we proactively check people who might be at risk of developing it.

“We’ve already seen a fantastic response to our pilot projects, and that’s why we’re pushing ahead to offer more people the check. We’re rolling this out in stages to tens of thousands of people, so it’s really important people wait to be contacted about their check and book it in when offered.”

This latest move is part of an ambition towards a full national roll out by 2029 when it will transition to a national screening programme, a commitment reiterated recently in the NHS Ten Year Plan.

The screening is designed to find out how well someone’s lungs are working and identify problems early. Most of the time, no issue is found, but if cancer, lung or breathing issues are found early, treatment could be simpler and more successful, health officials have said.

There are two main stages to lung cancer screening - the first is an initial assessment with a health professional, and the second, if necessary, is a scan of the lungs. The programme is being run by TIC Mobile and the scans will be carried out in community settings, starting at Sainsbury’s at Scania Way.

Dr Patricia Refinetti, clinical director for TIC Mobile, added: "Thanks to screening, over three in four lung cancers are now found early, when treatment works best and cure is possible. Put time on your side, get screened."

People who are eligible for screening will be contacted by TIC Mobile on behalf of the NHS to arrange a lung screening. The invitation will be based on smoking history on GP records and anyone who thinks their records might be out of date is urged to contact their surgery to get records updated.

At the launch event, there will be guided tours of the mobile CT scanner and support unit, smoke-free advice, free health checks and women’s health support. Booking is not necessary, and people can just turn up.

Find out more about Lung Cancer Screening at https://eoelungcancerscreening.nhs.uk/

The advice is if you have any concerns about your lung health, book an appointment with your GP as soon as possible and don’t wait to be invited to screening.

For more information about smoke-free services for Norfolk, visit smokefreenorfolk.co.uk