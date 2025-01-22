Progress continues to be made at Lynn’s new library - and a decision on the Carnegie building could be made within weeks.

Scaffolding has been removed from the upcoming multi-use community hub on Baxter’s Plain, which is expected to open at some stage this year.

Last year, members of the Lynn Town Board were given a tour around the premises - which will also house learning facilities.

Scaffolding has been removed at the new multi-use community hub

The new hub will provide a range of facilities and services all in one place, including a new library that will be larger than the existing one, with more books on display.

Construction is ongoing, with plenty still to be done before the touted autumn opening date.

Meanwhile, a decision on which community group will take on the Carnegie library could be made within the next fortnight.

The new facility is expected to open in autumn this year

Norfolk County Council will make the final call, with West Norfolk Council having been consulted.

An application process allowed groups to put in bids to take on the building, which was opened in 1905 after being gifted to the town by Andrew Carnegie.

Interviews with shortlisted applicants took place in late 2024.

The Lynn News previously revealed that the borough council has asked County Hall for a deal to be struck which means if any community group takes on the Carnegie and fails, the West Norfolk authority will have the option to take on the building immediately after.

This would ensure it is not placed on the open market or converted into flats.