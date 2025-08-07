The level of progress on a grot spot revamp remains unclear - with the site unchanged in several months.

Freebridge Community Housing’s Hillington Square regeneration project in Lynn, which is aiming to modernise the accommodation which was originally built in the 1960s, is supposedly in its final phase.

The Providence Street community centre, as well as empty decaying blocks of flats next to it, have been fenced off for around a year.

Parts of the Hillington Square area which have been closed off

Earlier this year, a Freebridge spokesperson told the Lynn News this is part of the sixth phase of work, making sure the area “remains secure and that services can be disconnected to make the site safe and allow pre-commencement control works for planning to take place”.

However, despite being approached on numerous occasions for an update on the scheme, the company has provided no response.

This will raise questions over the pace at which the scheme is moving, particularly as the grot spot is in close proximity to All Saints’ Church - one of Lynn’s oldest buildings - with hopes that improving the flats will make it a more pleasant place to visit.

The Providence Street community centre remains cordoned off. Picture: Kris Johnston

The Lynn News asked Freebridge for an update on the sixth phase of the project, and also enquired as to a lack of workers spotted at the site.

We also asked what stage the asbestos removal is at, and whether there is any expected completion date for the revamp.

No response has been provided.

Hillington Square was built between 1967 and 1971 following slum clearance and comprised 320 flats and maisonettes, a community centre and a bin store. There was initially a waiting list of people wanting to move there.

Progress on the regeneration remains unclear

Over the years the structures became less attractive and better known for crime and a desperate need of revitalisation.

In 2010, Freebridge started developing plans for regenerating the site.

In March last year, the final phase of the scheme was given the green light by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee.

The area is currently known as a grot spot in Lynn

It is set to provide 65 affordable homes in total, as well as new commercial units to replace the Providence Street community centre.

The fifth phase of the project, at Farrow Court, was supposedly on the verge of completion back in February and will see 26 new homes soon become available.

However, this has not been confirmed either.