A charity organisation in Lynn which provides support to adult victims and survivors of sexual violence has received funding from the Police Property Act Fund to update and modernise their premises.

The One to One Project, welcomed Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Giles Orpen-Smellie, and Norfolk Constabulary’s district commander, Wesley Hornigold, on a tour of its newly refurbished counselling rooms.

The charity, based on Bergen Way was in desperate need of a revamp.

The One to One Project has received funding to improve its counselling facilities

Deborah Regan, project manager was keen to improve the overall feel of the three counselling rooms where they welcome their clients.

Giles Orpen-Smellie said: "When I came to visit the One to One Project’s Lotus Programme before the refurbishment, I was deeply impressed with the standards of care and the range of support available.

"Being able to provide a more inviting environment for clients is a very important part of their counselling experience.

From left to right: district commander, Wesley Hornigold, One to One Project manager, Deborah Regan, Norfolk’s Police and crime commissioner, Giles Orpen-Smellie

"I understand that a lot of the clients Deborah’s team support are survivors of historic sexual violence experienced as children.

"Indeed, the pandemic provided a reflection period for more adults to seek counselling, so I’m very pleased we could help."

As the PCC’s office had already commissioned their Lotus Programme, which supports victims and survivors of sexual violence, Deborah contacted Giles Orpen-Smellie to ask whether there was any funding available to help.

Deborah said: "The process of counselling is very hard to undertake. Clients often come having endured many challenges, and often present at the project with varied and often very complex needs.

"We believe that the surroundings go a long way in facilitating a conducive environment for clients.

"It is incredibly important that they feel comfortable and safe while sharing very difficult and personal details and, therefore, a softer feel to the environment helps embed safety and trust."

With approval from both the PCC and the Chief Constable, funding from the Police Property Act Fund of £7,500 was awarded to the One to One Project to decorate and modernise their premises.

Wesley Hornigold, said: "Anyone can suffer from sexual abuse or violence and raising awareness of this hidden harm is a priority for police and partners.

"The effect on victims of sexual abuse and violence can be devastating and long lasting, which is why the work of charities like the One to One Project is so vital in supporting survivors, helping them come to terms with what’s happened and re-building their lives."