A road closure and traffic lights will be in operation for just over a month as work is carried out to improve a crossing on the outskirts of Lynn.

Norfolk County Council plans to upgrade the existing staggered island on Wootton Road at its junction with Low Road, Grimston Road and Castle Rising Road at South Wootton replacing it with an improved toucan crossing on Wootton Road.

The project is part of a series of projects around Lynn, aimed at improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists, a council spokesperson has said.

Road closure during work to install new pedestrian crossing. Picture: James Mackenzie

The works are planned to take place from Wednesday, July 23 until August 28, weather permitting.

During this time, Castle Rising Road will be closed with the Low Road/Grimston Road/Wootton Road junction operating under three-way signals. The Wootton Road side road between numbers 388 to 414 will also be closed during the works to discourage rat running, but access for residents will be maintained.

Traffic will be diverted along the A148 Grimston Road, A149 Queen Elizabeth Way, Lynn Road and Castle Rising Road.

The work is being funded by the UK Government via the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans Funding Stream. It will cost £298,000 and will be carried out by the county council’s infrastructure department and its contractors.