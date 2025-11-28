Work on a project set to improve Lynn’s riverfront is set to begin next year.

At West Norfolk Council’s full meeting on Thursday evening, deputy leader Simon Ring was asked for an update on the project aimed at breathing new life into the South Quay area.

Work is also set to be completed on the town’s Custom House, to welcome more people into the historic building.

Parts of Lynn’s riverfront are set to be restored next year. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Cllr Ring also said that the area of the South Quay, near to the Sommer Eld and Thomas building, is due to have work starting in January.

He also confirmed that work will begin on the Custom House in April.

In relation to Devil’s Alley, Cllr Ring said a public consultation is due to be launched on December 8.

Cllr Simon Ring. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The alley is a key part of wider Town Deal plans seeking to maximise the potential of the riverfront, creating more for people to see and do while respecting and preserving its unique heritage.

Cllr Deborah Heneghan, whose ward covers the riverfront area, asked Cllr Ring for an update on the £2.5million conservation project to breathe new life into the Custom House.

“As Cllr Heneghan said, it is a beautiful part of the town,” Cllr Ring said.

“We are almost unique in not making the best of a river like this.

“There will be some action in the new year.”

The first floor of the building will tell the story of the Custom House from its origins in 1683 and of Lynn’s historic maritime past.

The ground floor will have a small “café-lite”, as well as a room for art exhibitions.

Occasional public and private events could be hosted in the evenings and on closed days, the council says.