Project to upgrade rail services in West Norfolk moves into next stage

A project to increase capacity of freight and passenger train services through the Ely area, including the Lynn to London line, is to move into the next stage.

It comes after the Department for Transport listed the Ely Area Enhancement Capacity as a 'scheme to develop' in its Autumn Update of rail enhancements programmes, which was published this week.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss said she was "extremely pleased" about the news.

King's Lynn rail station (19555633)

"Obviously the final costings and design work need to be completed but this is a critical junction in East Anglia serving a multiple of routes and the sooner we progress this scheme, the benefits will be substantial for all," she added.

"Increased services on both the Thetford and Downham Market lines, improved freight connectivity, are vitally important for a thriving economy.

"I have been working with colleagues, local councillors and business groups to secure this upgrade and will continue to maintain the pressure to see the scheme delivered."

Liz Truss. (19556274)

As well as Lynn to London, the Ely North rail junction serves a number of routes in the area including Norwich to Cambridge, Norwich to Liverpool via Peterborough, Ipswich to Peterborough, Birmingham to Stansted, and freight services from Felixstowe and Lynn.

According to the Department for Transport's update, the "focus of this stage is to further advance development work towards a single viable option and to construct an Outline Business Case".