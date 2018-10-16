Projection in King's Lynn will mark Armistice centenary

West Norfolk Council has commissioned a special light project which is part of the authority’s commemorations of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

It comes after the council’s joint project with the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn to install two First World War soldiers in Lynn’s Tower Gardens last week, and following their WWI Soldiers Remembered project with the Royal British Legion, which 600 schoolchildren have been involved in.

War memorials in Tower Gardens, King's Lynn in the shadow of Greyfriars Tower.. (4804028)

The video has been made by Tinfish Creative, and lasts for approximately two minutes and 30 seconds.

It will be projected onto Greyfriars Tower in Lynn’s Tower Gardens every evening from dusk until Sunday, November 11 – Armistice Day.

It was shown for the first time on Friday evening, after West Norfolk Council’s official unveiling of the two Tommy statues in Tower Gardens earlier on Friday.

A short clip of the light project can be viewed online on West Norfolk Council’s YouTube channel which can be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXFqh2gD_7U.

If you would like to film the projection, contact West Norfolk Council on 01553 616200 or at their offices at Kings Court on Chapel Street in Lynn.