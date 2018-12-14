Prolific charity fundraiser Cyril’s last act of charity for King's Lynn hospital

Prolific charity fundraiser Cyril Snushall has raised one last sum following his death in October.

During his lifetime Cyril, 95, raised over £500,000 through events he organised for various charities, including the Guide Dogs for the Blind, Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), and St Peter’s Church in Wisbech.

Presentation of Â£644 cheque raised in memory of Cyril Snushall collected Presented to the Endoscopy Ward at The QEH Hospital King's Lynn Pictured Left presenting Cheque Pauline Moules (daughter) to Dr Sharlilesh Karath. (Endoscopy Ward) with Staff.. (5871558)

His last donation was money raised at his funeral, which totalled £644, and was presented to the endoscopy unit at the QEH, where his daughter Pauline Moules works.

Cyril was born in 1923 in Walpole Highway, and lived in Pearsons Terrace for 85 years, except for his time away fighting with the army in World War Two.

After the war Cyril returned home and worked in local shoe shops until he became manager at Bainbridges in Wisbech.

He met his wife Dorie in 1950 and they were married in 1952. They had one daughter, Pauline, who went on to have one daughter Claire, who then gave him two great grand-daughters, Ellise and Emillia.

Cyril Snushall raised over £500,000 for charity during his lifetime. (5908159)

Cyril spent most of his later life doing charity work. He was inspired to start his fundraising after Dorie was diagnosed with leukaemia and he decided to raise money for the haematology unit at the King’s Lynn hospital.

He served on the Walsoken Village Hall committee for over 45 years and raised money for that too over the years.

Pauline said: “He wanted money raised from his funeral to go to the endoscopy unit where I work and we will buy some equipment in his memory.

“He was a dad I was really proud of, a wonderful dad, grandad and great grandad. Always there to help everyone he could – he will be missed.”