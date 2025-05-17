One of Lynn’s most prolific drunk offenders stumbled into the dock once again - and now may face a prison sentence.

Keith Bidwell, 57, of Sir Lewis Street in North Lynn, admitted two counts of being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at the town court on Thursday.

Bidwell had committed a total of 249 previous offences.

Keith Bidwell being arrested on the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn on April 23

The court heard that Bidwell was arrested on April 23 and April 27 for his drunken behaviour.

The arrest made on April 23 happened in the morning on the Tuesday Market Place, with the incident witnessed by the Lynn News.

The latter offence took place on St Ann’s Street.

By committing these offences, Bidwell breached a suspended sentence handed to him in December last year for intentional strangulation - meaning he could be jailed if it is activated.

He appeared very drunk in court, and said ‘good’ when told to appear at Norwich Crown Court on June 16 to be sentenced.

Bidwell was released on unconditional bail, and struck a door on his way out of the courtroom.