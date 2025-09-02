An award-winning fundraiser who was praised for always putting others first has died at the age of 71.

Over two decades, Bridget Wells, of Gaywood, became a well-known figure, running her second-hand book stalls outside Gaywood Tesco's store and other local locations.

Her husband, Clive, said a tally of all her proceeds revealed that Bridget had raised more than £76,000 for MacMillan Cancer Support and Tapping House Hospice at Hillington. and a number of other local charities.

Clive said his wife, a loving mother and grandmother, was passionate about her fundraising and was determined to raise as much money as she could.

"Bridget always put others first, and her efforts were legendary. And she loved to chat to people who donated and bought books from her stall. She was the sort of person who would help anybody," he said.

Her impressive efforts won her official recognition, and in 2024 she was named Fundraiser of the Year in the Local Heroes Awards promoted by Your Local Paper.

In 2016 she was presented with the Borough Mayor's Community Volunteer of the Year Award.

"She didn't do her fund-raising for rewards , she just wanted to help others and as her husband I am very proud of all her achievements," Clive said.

Bridget even turned personal challenges into fundraising, including raising £9,000 by completing her first London Marathon, learning to swim, and completing the London Moon Walk.

Clive said his wife had so much energy, and in addition to the time, enthusiasm and dedication she gave to fund-raising, her other great passion was dancing.

She particularly loved to put on her dancing shoes and sparkling dresses to take to the dance floor with Clive for their modern jazz routines.

Bridget's funeral will take pace on Tuesday, September 9, at Mintlyn Crematorium at 2.30pm. Mourners have been requested to wear bright colours.

