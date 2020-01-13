The theft of a bottle of Hugo Boss fragrance by a “prolific shoplifter” from Lynn was the final straw for magistrates.

They sent Leon Paul Dowd to prison for eight weeks after hearing of his terrible record.

Dowd, 37, was before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to plead guilty to the theft of the item worth £54.99 from the town’s TK Maxx store on October 10 last year.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

The court was told that two members of staff stopped him and recovered the fragrance after he had lifted it over a security barrier.

Dowd’s record showed 33 convictions covering 80 offences, 47 of which were theft or similar.

He had been imprisoned for two weeks last October and was last in court on the day of the fragrance theft, receiving a further two weeks for shoplifting and breaching a suspended sentence.

Dowd, who was staying at The Purfleet Trust, also admitted a breach of a conditional discharge imposed last March.

Mitigating solicitor Charlotte Winchester said: “I’m able to say that since October his life has moved on considerably.”

But a Probation officer told the court the defendant had failed to comply with the terms of post-sentence supervision.

Jailing Dowd for eight weeks for the theft and a further eight weeks to run concurrently for the breach of the conditional discharge, chairman of the bench Paul Kidd told him: “It’s disturbing that this latest offence happened on the same day you appeared in court.

"You are a prolific shoplifter with a history of it going back a long, long way.”

Dowd was also ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge.

