A prolific offender found lying face down outside an off-licence was arrested after shouting and swearing at police.

Keith Bidwell, 58, of Sir Lewis Street in North Lynn, failed to appear for his hearing at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he was charged with being drunk and disorderly.

Proceedings went on in his absence, and prosecutor Libby Smith said members of the public “flagged down” officers on London Road at around 4pm on Friday, July 18.

Bidwell was found lying face down on London Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

After walking towards a shop, they saw the defendant lying on his stomach surrounded by eight cans of alcohol.

A passer-by approached Bidwell to try to help him, at which point he began shouting, attempted to stand up, then fell over.

The shopkeeper told police the defendant had been there for three hours.

When taking him away, Bidwell repeatedly yelled “f*** off” and “c**t” as others, including children, walked by.

With 219 previous convictions to his name and a bill of more than £2,700 in unpaid court fees, magistrates handed him another £40 fine.

He will also have to pay a £16 victim surcharge and an additional £40 in court costs.