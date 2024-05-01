A “prolific offender” has been banned from Lynn town centre and drinking outside in public after emergency worker assaults.

Dean Locke, 49, of no fixed address in West Norfolk, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which was granted for two years.

It comes after he admitted two charges of assaulting an emergency worker and one of criminal damage.

Dean Locke has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from going into King's Lynn town centre. Picture: Norfolk Police

Locke was also sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months, a 12-month alcohol treatment order and he was ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Norfolk Police said the CBO followed previous action to try to address his prolific offending, including a Community Protection Notice which was issued in July 2023.

The conditions in Locke’s CBO state that he must not:

- Enter Lynn town centre unless to attend a pre-arranged appointment

- Consume alcohol in a public place other than a licenced premises

- Be in possession of any open or opened vessel containing alcohol in a public place

Sgt Donna Wiseman, from the Operational Partnership Team in West Norfolk, said: “We will continue to utilise our police powers and all the options available to us to reduce the harm caused to the community by a few prolific offenders.

“We work closely with partners to do everything possible to achieve a positive outcome for those affected.”