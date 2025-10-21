A prolific offender who smashed wine bottles, kicked a police officer and stole mozzarella sticks has been jailed.

Dean Locke, 51, who lives at homeless accommodation in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court this afternoon and pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

His crime spree included criminal damage, two counts of theft, two assaults on a police officer and obstructing a constable.

Dean Locke has been sentenced to 24 weeks in custody. Picture: Norfolk Police

The court heard how on Wednesday, September 17, Locke entered Savers on the High Street and tried to conceal and steal a bottle of Pinot Grigio.

When confronted by staff, he dropped it on the floor and left.

The defendant then made his way to Greggs, where he snatched mozzarella sticks, potato wedges and chicken goujons.

Again, when employees spotted him, he dropped them all on the ground before storming out.

After this, Locke went into M&S, where he once more tried to steal a bottle of wine and dropped it when caught.

He decided to pick up a new one, but was soon arrested after he fled the store and assaulted an officer.

Less than a month later, on October 2, police apprehended him for a separate matter at the town’s railway station. While attempting to get him in the van, Locke kicked an officer and stamped on his foot, causing injury.

In mitigation, solicitor Alison Muir told magistrates that the defendant struggles with alcohol addiction as a result of a troubled childhood.

During his hearing, a number of people were subjected to abuse from Locke.

He stuck his middle finger up at probation officer Lewis Spicer and said: “Suck your mother.”

Paul Kidd, chair of the magistrates, was also in the firing line as Locke called him a “nonce” and a “pedo”.

The defendant then refused to stand as he was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, which included 12 weeks for each police assault, to be served consecutively.

He was also handed two weeks in custody for each theft and an extra week for the criminal damage, which will run concurrently with his other sentence.

As court officers took him away, Locke hurled more abuse, demanding that nobody touch him.