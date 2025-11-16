A prolific offender who committed nine crimes in less than three months says he is now “not the same person”.

John Phipps, 46, of Saffron Piece in Sutton, Cambridgeshire, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

His hearing was adjourned so a pre-sentence report could take place.

John Phipps appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

The crimes included six counts of theft, breaching bail conditions, criminal damage, and resisting arrest.

Phipps walked into Downham Tesco on a number of occasions between April 12 and May 9 and stole alcohol - including Jack Daniels, Stella, vodka and Malibu - worth a combined £688.99.

He was then arrested by police on May 16 after he breached bail conditions handed to him by Norwich Magistrates’ Court, which banned him from entering any shop except Morrisons and The Willows Pharmacy.

On June 21, he was arrested again following a disturbance at the homeless accommodation in Lynn where he was staying.

Phipps arrived and asked staff for a knife so he could harm himself, and when told no, he smashed a window.

He then locked himself in a bathroom, and another staff member heard a loud crash - Phipps had again smashed a window, grabbed a shard of glass and threatened to hurt himself with it.

Police attended, at which point the defendant began to resist and kicked out at officers.

In mitigation, solicitor Lisa Robinson told magistrates that he was “in crisis” at the time.

“The gentleman in the dock today is not the same person that your colleagues would have seen back in May and April,” she said.

“He was in a particularly poor place with his mental health.”

With 16 theft and 17 criminal damage offences to his name, Phipps had £709 in unpaid court fees, which were being deducted from his benefits.

Magistrates handed him an 18-month community order through which he will need to complete up to 15 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He will also have to pay a surcharge of £114 and £110 in court costs.

No compensation was awarded to Tesco.

