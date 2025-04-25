A man has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order after admitting to being drunk and disorderly in a town centre.

Paul Pentelow, of Lion’s Close in Southery, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he admitted to the offence.

It comes after officers took action to address the 47-year-old’s prolific offending, including a community protection notice.

The 47-year-old has been banned from town centre for two years. Picture: Norfolk Police

The court heard how Pentelow had been persistent in his anti-social behaviour and had regularly been sent out of the area for causing problems.

His CBO will be in place for two years and states that he must not enter Lynn’s town centre unless it’s to attend an arranged appointment or access support services.

Sgt Donna Wiseman, from the West Norfolk Operational Partnership Team, said: “We will continue to utilise our police powers and all the options available to us to reduce the harm caused to the community by a few prolific offenders.

“We work closely with partners to do everything possible to achieve a positive outcome for those affected”.