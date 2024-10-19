A prolific offender who said last month he wanted “more help” has been fined after breaching a court order.

Robert Vincent, 37, of Dawber Close in Gaywood, admitted failing to comply with a community order by missing appointments with the probation service without reasonable excuse.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was fined £20 and ordered to pay £60 in probation costs.

Robert Vincent appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court once again on Thursday

Just last month, Vincent sobbed in court as he claimed he needed “more help” to deal with his issues after he caused a nuisance at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital while drunk.

In the past two years, he has also been sentenced for drunk and disorderly offences, spitting at a police officer and refusing a breath test.

On Thursday, probation officer Lewis Spicer said Vincent failed to attend probation appointments on August 6 and September 6.

Of 18 appointments offered to him since April, he has been to 11. Four of his absences have been deemed “unacceptable”.

Mr Spicer recommended that the existing community order be left to run its course, which magistrates agreed to do.

Vincent, appearing unrepresented, blamed his missed appointments on “numerous health problems” which left him “not wanting to speak to anybody”.

“That is how I cope when my health is going down,” he said.