A prolific offender who is banned from Lynn town centre was back in court for trying to visit his bank.

Paul Pentelow, 47, of Lion’s Close in Southery, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, after spending a night in the cells.

On Wednesday, Pentelow, who was banned from entering Lynn town centre for two years, decided to pop into town to visit his bank.

The 47-year-old has been banned from town centre for two years. Picture: Norfolk Police

However, officers soon caught him after seeing CCTV footage and arrested him and took him into custody.

Pentelow had previously been persistent in his anti-social behaviour and had regularly been sent out of the area for causing problems.

He had 240 previous convictions to his name.

He was handed a two-year criminal behaviour order during a court appearance on April 25.

In mitigation, George Sorrell told the court that Pentelow was trying to visit his bank as his card had been stolen.

“He was in a highly intoxicated state. I told him he should have made an appointment with the bank and arrive sober next time,” Mr Sorrell said.

“He has now learnt his lesson and will not be doing it again.”

Pentelow was informed that he could use the banking hub in Downham next time, so he could avoid coming into Lynn.

Magistrates considered Pentelow’s night in the cells as his punishment for breaching the order.

He was also ordered to pay £40 in court costs.

“I didn’t know about the banking hub,” Pentelow said as he was leaving court.