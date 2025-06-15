A prolific thief has been barred from a discount shop he repeatedly targets.

Barry Pegg, 70, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted stealing from Heron Foods in the town centre.

Pegg, of Highgate, attempted to slip out of the shop on his mobility scooter with butter, worth £1.29, without anybody noticing - but was captured on CCTV.

By committing this offence, Pegg breached a suspended sentence handed to him in February by Norwich Crown Court. He had a four-month jail term suspended for nine months.

He later appeared in court in March for stealing a Buddha statue, but did not have his sentence activated.

On Thursday, Pegg had his case sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing the week commencing July 14.

He was released on conditional bail with orders not to enter Heron Foods.

“I cannot get to Norwich because I have got no legs,” Pegg said as he left the court.