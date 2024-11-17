A prolific shoplifter who had committed more than 130 offences found himself back in court after stealing a toy action figure.

Danny Clark, 38, of Littleport Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday, where he admitted taking the item from the Entertainer.

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that Clark was seen going into the town toy shop on October 28 and taking a few action figures off of a shelf.

Danny Clark appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court

Clark, who had committed a total of 137 offences, had a change of mind and put some back on the shelf, but put one of the figures in his pocket before leaving the shop without paying for it.

In mitigation, Alison Muir said that Clarke didn’t steal the toy to give to anybody.

“He was drunk when he committed this offence,” said Ms Muir.

She told the court that Clark used to have a heroin addiction but managed to give up the drug.

“He replaced one addiction with another and started drinking,” said Ms Muir.

Clark committed this offence just a few days after last appearing in court for stealing alcohol and shouting abuse at the police.

Magistrates ordered that an all-options presentence report be carried out on Clark by the probation service before sentencing - meaning he is at risk of going to prison.

Ms Muir explained to the court that Clark used to be homeless and would lose his accommodation if he was sent to prison.

Clark will return to court on December 5 and was released on conditional bail with orders not to go into Lynn town centre.