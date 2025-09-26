One of Lynn’s most prolific shoplifters has been jailed once again.

Not long since being released from prison, Rochelle Baxter, 36, took her shopping bag into three town centre stores and stole hundreds of pounds worth of items.

She appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks’ custody after admitting three counts of theft.

Rochelle Baxter has been jailed for 20 weeks. Picture: Facebook

On the evening of August 1, Baxter went into Asda in South Wootton and pinched a variety of meat products worth £55.

Three days later, she strolled into Sainsbury’s in the town centre and stole seven bottles of vodka worth £155 after hiding them in a shopping bag.

On September 1, Baxter walked into Boots and began picking up an array of beauty products worth £191.96.

She was witnessed by an off-duty police officer, who let the shop manager know about it.

Baxter, who had 189 previous convictions, was challenged by them both, but still managed to slip away with her haul of products.

She was remanded in custody following her arrest earlier this month for the offences.

Probation officer Lewis Spicer said that Baxter, who had received community orders in the past that she failed to complete, had a “disregard” for sentences handed to her.

Duty solicitor George Sorrell could not provide much mitigation for Baxter.

“Miss Baxter is very well known to the courts. I have represented her many times,” he said.

“On every occasion I have spoken with her, she has been a concise, considerate person who is clear in her speech. She knows the difference between right and wrong.”

The solicitor said Baxter has faced “many difficulties” in life, but does have plans to decorate her home which she has been threatened being evicted from.

“Her landlord thinks she has neglected the property,” Mr Sorrell added.

“I hope there is a better future for her. She does deserve it.”

Mr Sorrell added that Baxter receives £250 a month in universal credit, and shoplifts to “supplement her benefits”.

Baxter, who has £3,600 in outstanding fines, appeared expressionless as she was told she was being sent to prison.

Chair magistrate John Hare said: “You have been given every opportunity here in the past.

“At the end of the day, you have got to think about your actions while in prison. It must get boring for you going in and out of custody.”

As well as being jailed, Baxter was also ordered to pay compensation to Boots, Sainsbury’s and Asda.

Duncan Etchells, staff supervisor for Operation Converter at Norfolk Police, said: “Prolific offenders like Baxter have a significant impact on communities.

“On one of the above occasions she was identified by an off-duty officer - showing our officers are always vigilant in protecting communities and securing justice for victims.”