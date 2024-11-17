A shoplifter was back in court after stealing DJ decks from a historic town pub.

Ben Reeve, 46, of Sir Lewis Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted four counts of theft as well as breaching bail conditions.

Crown prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that on September 11, Reeve was walking past The Lattice House pub in Lynn when he saw the DJ decks and decided to pinch them. The decks are worth £249.

The Lattice House pub in Lynn, where Reeve stole the DJ decks from

On September 19, Reeve entered Waterstones in the town centre and stole two phone cases . He was later approached by street rangers in town and the items were recovered.

Later on October 16, Reeve stole washing pods from Home Bargains. He put one pack in his bag and went to pay for the other - but his card was declined.

Four days later, he returned and stole some food items.

Reeve has a lengthy criminal record. He had committed a total of 145 offences, 77 of those being theft-related.

Last year, Reeve was jailed for six months after stealing a bicycle, shoes and Lego toys.

In mitigation, solicitor Alison Muir urged the probation service to carry out a pre-sentence report on Reeve before telling him his fate.

Magistrates agreed, and Reeve will return to court on January 23 to be sentenced.