One of Lynn’s most prolific shoplifters, who was given multiple chances to redeem herself, has been jailed.

Jayde Greenacre, 39, of Parkway in Gaywood, was jailed for eight weeks when she appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Greenacre was in court for twice breaching the terms of the suspended sentence handed to her in November last year following a spate of thefts.

She was also charged with stealing five salmon fillets, four gammon steaks and two lamb steaks from Tesco in Gaywood, worth a combined £55.45.

Greenacre denied stealing the items - but crown prosecutor Asif Akram decided to withdraw these charges due to Greenacre’s prison sentence.

Probation officer Lewis Spicer told the court that Greenacre breached her suspended sentence order twice and failed to show up to a number of probation appointments.

Back in November, Greenacre was handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Due to the first breach committed on February 6, this was extended to last 24 months due to a further shoplifting offence.

Mitigating, Ruth Johnson told the court that Greenacre suffers from several serious health problems and recently had a breast cancer scare.

The solicitor said that Greenacre's failure to show up for numerous probation appointments was impacted by these issues.

She added that Greenacre should have informed the probation service of her health issues, but failed to do so.

“She should have kept probation in the loop,” Ms Johnson said.

The solicitor suggested Greenacre should be fined, rather than sent to prison.

“The reality is the custody element will see her serving four weeks in custody,” Ms Johnson said.

“But she wants to engage with probation. She’s made it very clear that her mental health is in a better position.”

However, magistrates said that there was “no other option” but to send Greenacre to prison.