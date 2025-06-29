A 33-year-old who snuck into a car dealership forecourt at night to steal headlights caused £140,000 worth of damage.

Damian Ward, currently of HMP Humber, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via a live video link.

The prolific thief, who had committed 71 previous offences, pleaded guilty to the thefts which took place at the Thurlow Nunn Vauxhall garage in Lynn on October 21 last year.

Ward stole the car headlights from the Thurlow Nunn Vauxhall dealership. Picture: Google Maps

The court heard that Ward has been remanded in custody for the thefts since his arrest the day after he stole the car parts.

At 10pm, Ward had snuck onto the forecourt and started removing the front headlights from three Vauxhall Corsas.

The manager of Thurlow Nunn said that the cars were left “extremely damaged” and could not be repaired.

It is thought that around £140,000 worth of damage was caused.

When being arrested, the headlights were found in the back of Ward’s car.

The company was covered by insurance for the damage caused, but asked Ward to pay the excess of £2,500.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan admitted the cars were not left in a “saleable state”.

He said that Ward is “no stranger to the courts” and has spent time in prison.

“As a consequence of him spending the past eight months in prison, his partner had to give birth to their baby on her own,” Mr Cogan said.

“The birth of his son has been an incentive for him not to get in trouble again.

“It seems that he is genuinely remorseful for causing damage to the cars. He wants to find work and resolve issues with the court and lead an unblemished life.”

Magistrates decided their sentencing powers were insufficient to punish Ward.

He will instead be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on July 28.