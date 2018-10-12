Prominent artist opens Swaffham's annual festival

Swaffham Visual Arts Festival Launch at West Acre Theatre with Rebecca Louise Law International Installation Artist..At The Launch LtoR, Maggie Abel, Malcolm Whittley (Swaffham Rotary Club President), Rebecca Louise Law, Cathy Warnock, Tony Abel. (4641512)

Swaffham’s annual Visual Arts Festival has opened with a display of work by one of the country’s leading artists.

Rebecca Louise-Law, pictured above centre, presented a talk and examples of her work, which is best known for its use of natural materials, at the festival’s traditional launch event, held in the Westacre Theatre on Saturday night.

The festival is organised by the town’s Rotary Club and has raised more than £100,000 for charities during its 23 year history.

The programme continues this Tuesday, October 16, with the play Into Thin Air at the Nicholas Hamond Academy at 7pm.

