Prominent fundraiser Gill receives club award

Swaffham Lionessess presenting award to Gill Creed for her fundraising work. Pictured in centre FLtoR Sue Harris. Gill Creed. Anne Dryden. with members of the Swaffham Lionesses Club.. (4609022)

A well-known Swaffham fundraiser has been given a special award in recognition of her contribution to the town.

Members of the Swaffham Lionesses club made the presentation to Gill Creed, pictured above, front centre, during their meeting at the Assembly Rooms last Thursday.

Mrs Creed, who owns the Just Hair salon in Station Street, organises the annual Christmas tree festival at the St Peter and St Paul Church, which raises thousands of pounds each year for the church and participating organisations. MLNF-18MF01058