Plans to demolish a Lynn car showroom and build new homes will go before councillors next week.

Fifteen properties, plus two new commercial units, are proposed at the site of the Favorit Motor Company premises, at the corner of London Road and Hospital Walk.

But two town organisations have criticised the plans, with one suggesting developers hadn't considered how would-be residents would actually live there.

Planning Applications (1887694)

The proposals are due to be presented to a planning sub-group of West Norfolk Council's Lynn area consultative committee, which is due to meet at Lynn Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

A report submitted as part of the application, which have been published by the council, said the application was intended to create "a new contemporary style residential and commercial development" on the site.

It added: "The proposal would provide a viable use for the existing brownfield site whilst improving the existing street scene and providing much needed housing for the area in accordance with current planning policy."

Most of the planned homes would have either one or two bedrooms, with two four-bedroomed townhouses also proposed.

But the St Margaret's with St Nicholas Ward Forum has already objected to the plans, describing them as "serious over-development".

In a letter to the council, the group's chairman, Dr Julian Litten, said: "The site is reasonably spacious, and could therefore accommodate a modest development, which is attractive both visually and for those who will occupy it.

"Instead the applicant has failed to devise such a development and has instead crammed in far too many properties."

He also rejected the applicants' claim that residents' parking provision was not required due to the provision of town centre sites as "silly".

Meanwhile, the Lynn Civic Society said it "broadly supports" the idea of a residential and commercial development of the site.

But it also argued the present application represented an over-development of the site, adding: "We feel the design team need to consider how residents will actually live here."

At this stage, there is no recommendation from borough council officials on the application, as the planning sub-group effectively carries out the same function as a parish council in other parts of the borough.

A final decision on the scheme will follow later.