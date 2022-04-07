Plans to redevelop a fire-damaged former charity shop in Lynn High Street have been submitted to planners.

This application is for the redevelopment of 119 High Street which was gutted by flames in 2018 leaving only the front elevation partly intact.

Proposals submitted to West Norfolk Council ask to retain a commercial retail use on the ground floor with two two-bedroom residential flats over two floors above.

The scene at the Sue Ryder shop in Lynn's High Street this evening after the fire earlier today (4891704)

The property, at the Saturday Market Place end of the High Street, was originally constructed around the 1830s.

It had an access to a small yard where there were some small cottages and a few outbuildings.

The shop was used as a fruiterer’s before a succession of hosiers and drapers and then the last use as a Sue Ryder Foundation charity shop.

Details such as the reinstating of a decorative timber fascia, clay plain tile roof, retention of the original openings and installation of timber sash windows and traditional timber shop front will, according to a heritage statement, "re-establish the property's importance as an undesignated heritage asset within a prominent position in the conservation area.

At present the property is nothing more than a partially remaining front façade sandwiched between the neighbouring properties and a later re-built gable to the north – defined by modern brick and stretcher bond.

It is an opportunity to provide a new retail layout at ground floor with a level access for those with disabilities.

It is proposed that a new traditional and attractive shop front is installed, and a large retail area provided.

An application to demolish the property in 2020 was submitted but turned down.