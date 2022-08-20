Written by Caroline Shaw CBE, chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

As many of you may know, the original buildings that make up QEH are at the end of their life. We now have more than 1,500 steel and timber support props in 56 areas of the hospital. This is almost three times more props than beds and we are the most propped hospital in the country.

A new hospital is the only solution. One that is fit for the future will enable us to provide outstanding care in world-class facilities, meet the demands of our growing and ageing community and that our patients, visitors, staff and volunteers can be proud of.

We want to become the best rural district general hospital for patient and staff experience, and a new hospital is the only way we will achieve this ambition. Without a new hospital, QEH will never be an ‘outstanding’ hospital.

We need to secure around £862m of capital funding to build our new hospital. We are currently being considered for funding under the Government’s New Hospital Programme.

To secure the funding we must show that we are ‘investment ready’ – meaning we are in a position to move forward with a new build quickly pending a positive announcement. Part of this means demonstrating that we have plans in place to address any disruption that a major build on our existing site could bring.

A particular focus for us has been how we provide adequate car parking both during the building works and once the new hospital is open.

A new multi-storey car park will allow us to progress with building the new hospital while continuing to run services in our existing hospital.

In September we are holding three public meetings about the work we’re doing to bring a new hospital to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk recognising there is understandably a significant amount of interest in this from our local community. We also want to know what you think about our car park proposals.

Your feedback will be carefully considered by our design and construction team as they develop plans for the car park and prepare to submit a planning application.

We would love as many of you as possible to come along. They’re being held on:

Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 10.30am to 12.30pm at Knights Hill Hotel, King’s Lynn;

Thursday, September 8, 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Knights Hill Hotel, Lynn;

Friday, September 9, noon to 1pm. Online via Zoom.

Details of how to book your place are on the home page of our website at www.qehkl.nhs.uk or by scanning the QR code (above).

If you cannot make the events, you will still be able to find out more and tell us what you think online. Visit our website between August 30 and September 11, 2022 to find more information about our proposals and complete our online questionnaire.

You can also get in touch with us by emailing communicationsqeh@qehkl.nhs.uk.