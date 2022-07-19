More detailed plans for a new Community Hub in Lynn’s Tower Street have been unveiled, with proposals for a new library, learning and community spaces and more.

The new Community Hub is planned to be developed on the old Argos site in the town centre, creating a vibrant and engaging anchor to the town by consolidating a range of facilities and services for the residents of Lynn.

At this stage proposals, which have yet to be finalised, include a library, flexible workspaces, a café, adult learning facilities – including a training kitchen– and multi-purpose spaces available for a wealth of community events, classes and hire.

Artist's impression of the proposals for the Multi Use Community Hub in Lynn, external perspective, courtesy of Hudson Architects.

Cllr Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council’s (NCC) cabinet member for growing the economy, said: “We’ve had some great feedback on the proposals for a Hub, and I’d like to thank everyone who let us know their thoughts: we know how important it is to people in King’s Lynn to have a community space in the heart of their town, and these plans are the first step towards achieving that.

“We’ve still got a long journey ahead of us, and some parts of these early designs will change: this is a team effort, working in partnership with both the borough council and with the third sector, but today we’ve taken a vital first step towards defining the new community space, packed with services and support.

"We’ll be keeping everyone updated as the plans develop, and we keep working towards making this vision a reality.”

Artist's impression of the proposals for the Multi Use Community Hub in Lynn, internal perspective, courtesy of Hudson Architects.

Further details of the proposal, will be brought to NCC’s Cabinet in the autumn. If approved, the new Hub, which would be funded by £12m of combined investment from NCC and the Town Deal Fund, would open in late 2025.

Cllr Lesley Bambridge, county councillor for Lynn North & Central, where the new Hub would be located, said: "I have been fully briefed on the proposals and think this is a wonderful opportunity for King’s Lynn.

"The offer will be much more than is currently available in a smaller space. It will be for people of all ages from toddlers to the elderly but with the addition of spaces for advice, business and adult learning. The building itself will be fully accessible for all and will include up to date technology. The plan is to open up the space where Tower Street meets Baxter’s Plain giving a better view of the Majestic Cinema and to enhance the area with seating."

Lynn's town centre former Argos site.

The new library at this location will also include exhibition space, an impressive children’s and young person’s library, access to the rare books collection and a café space. For the first time Norfolk County Council Adult Learning will have a permanent home in Lynn in a self-contained space that would allow a wide range of classes to be held including things like arts, wellbeing, languages and formal qualifications like health and social care, accountancy and access to higher education.

Bookable meeting rooms, multi-purpose spaces and hot-desking will be available to nurture small businesses and community groups.

Modern and accessible services are at the heart of the Hub ethos, alongside offering a springboard into employment, entrepreneurship, and education in the town.

The proposals have been drafted following public engagement, which heard from over 500 members of the local community as well as key stakeholders in the town. Over 70% of those who responded considered it important to deliver a community space in the heart of King’s Lynn, with a strong focus on career support and training services, learning and facilities for volunteering also emerging from the feedback.

While Lynn Library itself would relocate to the new Hub, NCC have committed to ensuring its current location, the Carnegie Building, secures a future role that is respectful of its heritage and maintains community access.