Proposals submitted for major King's Lynn housing and road scheme

Formal proposals to build hundreds of new homes, and a fresh road link to a major industrial estate, have been submitted.

West Norfolk Council officials first outlined their multi-million pound vision for land off Queen Mary Road and Parkway in Gaywood earlier this year.

Now, the authority has applied, to itself, for planning permission to build 380 houses, with associated green space, and a bridge over the sand line to link the area to the Hardwick industrial estate.