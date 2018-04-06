Proposals to convert former bank building in Downham Market into residential property

A former bank building in Downham could be converted into a residential flat if planning permission is granted.

An application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council’s planning committee which would see the first floor of the former HSBC site on High Street redeveloped into a flat.

The plans, which were submitted to the committee at the end of last month, also say a new staircase would be installed to the rear of the premises.

The Downham branch of HSBC closed its doors to customers for the last time in August 2016, after the company said the increase in online and telephone banking were among the main reasons for closing. Since then, the building has been unoccupied.

The plans, which have been submitted by CFM Consultants based in Lancashire, have a determination deadline of Thursday, May 24 on West Norfolk Council’s online planning portal.

Comments on the planning application can be made online via www.west-norfolk.gov.uk or submitted in writing by April 26 to Geoff Hall, executive director, environment and planning at West Norfolk Council, King’s Court, Chapel Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1EX.