Prosecutors have urged jurors to find a Lynn woman accused of murder guilty - but questions remain over a lack of motive.

The trial of Birute Klicneliene continued at Lynn Crown Court today (Wednesday), with the 50-year-old accused of killing Dace Kalkerte - also 50 - at a property on Highgate in April this year.

Ms Kalkerte was found with serious stab injuries at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 16. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Lynn, where she later died.

Police sealed off the area around Highgate after Dace Kalkerte was killed in April

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson delivered his closing argument this afternoon, during which he highlighted evidence given by the victim's eight-year-old daughter - who was in the property at the time of her mother's death.

Mr Jackson also questioned what he describes as contradictions in Klicneliene's testimony, and claimed something must have happened between the two woman which led to "that terrible explosion of violence".

He said: "All of it tells you, surely, that she is guilty of murder."

However, in the defence's closing argument, Tracy Ayling KC queried the reliability of evidence given by Ms Kalkerte's daughter.

Ms Ayling told jurors she saw no evidence of a motive for Klicneliene to murder Ms Kalkerte - or evidence of anger that could have led to a spontaneous attack.

The defence also expressed doubts over forensic evidence delivered during the case, and Ms Ayling drew jurors' attention to the fact that there was unidentified DNA at the scene which has yet to be accounted for.

There were also four individuals who appeared on CCTV footage around the time of the incident who have not been identified.

Ms Ayling said a lack of clear evidence pointing to Klicneliene's guilt means the jury should acquit her.

When she took to the stand yesterday (Tuesday), Klicneliene - who denies murder - said she had nothing to argue with Ms Kalkerte about and that they had spent the hours before her death talking and laughing.

The pair had been drinking alcohol with their partners at the victim's allotments on Wardles Chase on April 15 before leaving for Ms Kalkerte's flat in the evening, with the men staying behind.

Prosecutors allege it was then that Klicneliene stabbed her 25 times, with Mr Jackson adding: "The defendant has explained absolutely nothing".

He said Klicneliene has "not challenged" his questioning about why blood at the scene was diluted with water, or why she had left both bare-footed footprints and shoe marks in blood at the scene.

The fact there was a delay in her dialling 999 following the stabbing was also highlighted once more.

Before those closing arguments were delivered, statements from Klicneliene's family and friends were read to court.

Several described her as a hard working individual, saying they had never known her to be violent in the time they have known her.

A statement from one of Klicneliene's daughters said her mother likes to stay at home to socialise because she doesn't like bars, and that she never argues with her partner.

This claim was also made by co-workers and friends of Klicneliene who said she had never fought with her partner more than any other standard couple would be expected to.

She was also described as a "good-hearted person" and a "positive" individual.

One friend who is a single parent said Klicneliene is the only person she trusts to look after her child.

Judge Alice Robinson will deliver her summary of the facts tomorrow (Thursday) before the jury is asked to make a decision on the case.