A man was handed a conditional discharge for possession of cannabis - but it took nearly two years for his case to be brought before a court.

Clive Croote, 38, of London Road in Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday charged with possession of the Class B drug.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place back on March 5, 2021.

It took nearly two years for Clive Croote to be brought before court for his possession of cannabis (Image: iStock)

Crown prosecutor Hannah Butler said: "I have no idea why it has taken so long to bring this to court."

She told magistrates that Croote gave a full admission to police when stopped by officers on that date.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said Croote suffers from a number of mental health issues - including psychosis.

However, Mr Sorrell went on to say that things are now "looking up" for Croote, who is currently living in sheltered accommodation. He resided in West Winch at the time of his offence.

The solicitor said: "You might consider, as it has been a little while, a conditional discharge, which would back up the help he is getting."

Magistrates, led by Ginny Hutton, did indeed hand Croote a six-month conditional discharge.

He was also told to pay £50 in legal costs and a £22 victim surcharge - while an order was made for the forfeit and destruction of the drugs.