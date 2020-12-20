Prostate biopsies now via local anaesthetic at King's Lynn hospital

A new service at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital enables prostate biopsies to be taken using local anaesthetic.

The change will improve patient experience and streamline the pathway.

Urology consultant Cristian Ilie said: “To put a positive on the back of what has been quite a negative year with the global pandemic, it was actually the constraints from Covid-19 that pushed us to launch the new service at QEH.

The Main Entrance of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.. (34489522)

“The new service increases capacity, reducing waiting times, and allows us to deliver safer and more effective prostate biopsies efficiently, whilst optimising cancer diagnostic resources."

He added: “Performing the biopsies under local anaesthetic provides a more effective sampling and can virtually eliminate biopsy-related sepsis, providing an efficient, better and safer service, freeing up general anaesthetic lists for other procedures."

Mr Ilie said the launch has had a positive impact on both patients and staff alike and had transformed the trust's biopsy service.