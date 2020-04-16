Protective coats donated to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where there are 'no PPE supply problems'

Staff at a West Norfolk food store have donated their protective coats to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital as health bosses state supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) are good.

The team at the Central England Co-op in Terrington St Clement donated two boxes of protective visitor coats which had been stored away at the Wesley Road shop.

The donation was dropped off by part-time customer services assistant Deb Pigeon, who also works at the hospital in the pharmacy.

Deb Pigeon wearing one of the protective coats that have been donated to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn, along with store manager Pauline Drewery. Picture: SUBMITTED

Store manager Pauline Drewery said: “I have been here two-and-a-half years and the coats have always been here and not used so Deb took one up to the hospital with her to see if they could use them, and they said they definitely could.

“If we can give any help to the hospital we will do so, and this was a really good opportunity. I’m not sure which department will use them, but they were really grateful.

“We are proud to be part of the community in Terrington and the hospital is a major part of our community, particularly at the moment, so we are happy to do something for them.”

It comes after Central England Co-op had announced a 10 per cent discount for all NHS workers to say thank you for their efforts working on the frontline to help tackle the coronavirus.

The Gayton Road hospital has stated it has not experienced problems with supplies of PPE.

Staff levels are also being maintained on the wards according to officials with enough nurses being available to treat patients with coronavirus.

Karon Strong, Matron for Medicine Division, said: “We are supporting our staff who wish to wear PPE over and above the national guidance to do so, and have trained staff on the appropriate use of masks.

“The QEH has not experienced problems with supplies of PPE and keeps stocks under review daily.

“Our overriding priority is the safety of our patients and staff. We carefully monitor staffing levels on a daily basis, with an average of five registered nurses and five healthcare assistants per shift caring for up to 25 patients.”

Ten more patients deaths have been confirmed at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital today, having tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the total number to 51 although over 60 patients with the virus have been discharged.

