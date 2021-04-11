Protest over King's Lynn hospital roof crisis to proceed

A protest demanding urgent action to fix major building problems at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is set to go ahead later today.

The demonstration was postponed by its initial organisers, the KLOVE group, on Friday, following the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

But the Lynn and District Trades Council are now set to lead the socially distanced protest, which will take place near the hospital from noon.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (45330493)

The protest comes amid widespread concern about the scale of the crisis facing hospital bosses because of the condition of the building’s roof.

Earlier this week, documents presented to the hospital’s board of directors showed 165 defective concrete planks had been identified in the roof.

And, last month, it was revealed that 131 steel props are now being used to hold the roof up.

The current state of the QEH roof, held up by steel beams (45715163)

That followed a second critical internal incident relating to the roof in just three months.