Protest planned in King’s Lynn as annual rail fare rise bites

A demonstration will take place in Lynn next week as the reality of higher rail fares begins to bite for the borough’s commuters.

Activists will be outside the town’s station on Tuesday morning, January 2, to protest against the average 3.4 per cent fare rise which will come into force that day.

Although industry bosses insist the increase is necessary to maintain investment in improving the network, campaigners say West Norfolk is not getting a fair deal.

Earlier this month, the Fen Line Users Association reiterated its call for fares to be cut here, because of the prospect of longer journeys under new timetable proposals.

And campaigners will be out from 7.30am on Tuesday in a bid to encourage passengers to join the fight for a fairer deal on the tracks.

The fare increases are expected to add around £80 to the cost of an annual season ticket for travel between Lynn and Cambridge and up to £250 for a similar ticket to London, including use of the London Underground.

The latter ticket will now cost more than £7,000 for the first time.

A rail summit held in Downham earlier this year was told that work was ongoing to enable longer trains to run between Lynn and Cambridge, though it is likely to be the end of 2018 before that is completed.

But politicians and business leaders have warned that the area’s future economic prospects could be damaged without urgent action to improve services.