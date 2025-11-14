A club member is looking forward to continuing work to raise awareness of issues affecting girls and young women after taking on a regional role.

Soroptimist International King’s Lynn has said it is “very proud” of member Kim Bramham who has become regional president for the London Anglia Region following the Federation Conference held in Birmingham at the start of the month.

Speaking about the appointment, Kim said: “Attending conference is always inspiring, and this year more so as it is quite a few years since a member of the King’s Lynn club has had the honour of being regional president.

Regional board member Sharon Richardson with Federation president Gillie O’Rourke and Regional president Kim Bramham from the Lynn club

“I chose ‘Togetherness and Unity for Women and Girls’ as my theme because we can make a difference when we work together. I am looking forward to the coming year, when we will continue to work on raising awareness of issues that affect women and girls locally, across East Anglia and further afield.”

Five members of the Lynn club attended the three-day conference and had the honour of being one of the clubs invited to present an overview of its work.

Various workshops were held ranging from United Nations and Advocacy, Women and Poverty, The Planet, Preventing Violence with the Lynn club outlining its partnership with the town’s parkrun to promote International Women’s Day 2025.

Members from the region at the conference

“The workshops not only gave members more information to help with their work but also a chance for members to discuss the topics. Everyone left with many new ideas and a long to do list,” a club spokesperson said.

Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland has 5,000 members in 250 clubs in 18 countries in Great Britain, Ireland and countries in Asia, the Caribbean and Malta, who work at a local, national and international level to educate, empower and enable opportunities for women and girls.

The conference started on a Friday with inspiring speakers including Professor Suzie Imber, the winner of the recent BBC 2 series entitled ‘Astronauts: ‘Do You Have What it Takes?’ who spoke of her drive to promote women in science while Shazia Choudhry gave an insight into the role of Human Rights in Family Courts.

The workshops were held on the Saturday and Sunday was the day for the change of presidents with Kim stepping up to her new role.