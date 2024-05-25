Staff at a hospital are feeling proud after carrying out its first-ever joint replacement procedure as a day surgery.

Martin Ford, a 70-year-old from Newton-in-the Isle near Wisbech, could not fully use his right arm or shoulder for more than a year but, thanks to the staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, he has been able to have surgery to correct this and go home the very same day.

The procedure, which took place on April 10, is a pilot for the hospital’s trial to introduce this practice.

Tamara Walker, Godwin Ukonwa, Dave Dejarme, Emanual Pinho, Mr Mahendar Bhat, Dr Daniel Stolady, Dr Karan Verma, Mr. Jobin Jacob, Jaison Joseph and Anupamol George with Martin. Picture: QEH

Mahendar Bhat, consultant shoulder and upper limb surgeon at the QEH, said: “We are very pleased to be piloting this trial at The QEH.

“We know that patients recover faster at home and that being in their own comfortable surroundings with their loved ones is the best place for them to be.

“I am very proud to have been the first surgeon to carry out this joint replacement operation as a day case and can clearly see the benefit that this has had for Mr Ford.

From let, Sr. Leilanie Bueno (ward manager), Sr. Bhavna Sharma, HCA Fay Downing, Martin Ford, SN Binu Matthew, Physio Gemma Pointer, SN Lauren West and Student Nurse Gemma Pinder

“We hope that the pilot continues to be a success and we can offer more day surgery procedures for those patients that meet the criteria.”

In 2023, QEH carried out 443 joint replacements including hip, knee and shoulder replacements.

Being able to have patients go home the same day can put patients at ease.

Mr Ford said: “The team that looked after me were absolutely brilliant.

“I was a bit daunted by the idea of having a general anaesthetic, so when I was told I could have this as day surgery and have a block I was very pleased.

“I was really happy to go home the same day and have been recovering really well.

Rebecca Martin, medical director at the QEH, congratulated the surgical team, healthcare assistants and administrative staff who made it possible.