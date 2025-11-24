Proud parents were presented with portraits of their Little Stars who won our Lynn News competition.

Two of the three lucky winners of our Little Stars competition were presented with canvas photos at Lynn’s Matalan store.

They included parents Dan Grimston and Leanne Hazel with their three-year-old daughter Evelyn Grimston, from Marham, who came in first place and received a 20x16-inch portrait of their little girl.

From left, Dan Grimston and his partner Leanne Hazel with daughter Evelyn, Danielle Rowe with daughter Indie and assistant store manager Susan McIntosh.

On receiving the news, Leanne said: “That is amazing, I don't know what to say. She is full of energy and is such a bubbly girl.”

In second place was Indie Rowe, who is now nine months old. Her mum, Danielle Rowe, of St Germans, picked up a 16x12 portrait.

Previously speaking to the Lynn News, Indie’s mum said: “It is really exciting. Indie has a wild personality. She is amazing and crazy, and I love her to bits.”

In August, our photographer was at the Lynn clothing store, taking pictures of 50 youngsters in West Norfolk.

Your votes narrowed it down so that Evelyn, Indie, and 18-month-old Oscar Rolfe from Feltwell were crowned winners.