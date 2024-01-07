A drink-driver decided to go food shopping in the early hours of the morning – despite also not having a full licence.

Oghenetega Osiavwerha, 32, of Newlands Avenue in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday, where he admitted to driving above the specified alcohol limit at 4.30am on November 18.

Prosecutor Colette Harper told the court that police “had reason” to stop Osiavwerha on Albert Street in Lynn while he was driving an Audi A4.

Osiavwerha appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Osiavwerha presented officers with a provisional driving licence, but he was unaccompanied in the vehicle and had no ‘L’ plates on the car.

Osiavwerha was seen driving “moments later” and was arrested.

A roadside breath test was also carried out, which gave a reading of 59mcg of alcohol per 100ml of Osiavwerha’s breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

Osiavwerha had no previous convictions and was a man of good character.

In mitigation, George Sorrell handed magistrates, led by Terrance Geater, a number of references to read regarding Osiavwerha’s character.

“This offence was totally out of character,” said Mr Sorrell.

“He went out in the car to get shopping and was stopped.”

Osiavwerha was disqualified from driving for 16 months and was fined £445.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £178 and court costs of £105.