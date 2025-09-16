Last week, Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard some shocking crimes that have had long-lasting impacts on the victims involved.

One involves a careless driver who veered into the wrong side of the road, causing a crash and breaking a woman’s neck.

A 999 call handler was also left in shock following a racist phoning the police, shouting horrendous slurs.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard about a shocking burglary

One brave burglary victim addressed magistrates himself about how a young couple broke into his home and caused “psychopathic” damage to walls and furniture.

Find out more about these offences, as well as others who were in court, below…

18-year-old who carried out ‘psychopathic’ damage to house during break-in is spared jail

A court heard how a “psychopathic” 18-year-old breaking into a man’s home left him in a “vulnerable position”.

Between December 13 and 14 last year, Ruby Morton, alongside her ex-partner Josh Smith, broke into a West Walton property, slept there overnight and caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Morton, of Rustat Close in Cambridge, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she was sentenced for the burglary.

The incident has left property owner Peter White scared to live in his own home, which has been broken into on numerous occasions previously.

Morton was handed an 18-month community order, requiring her to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days. She will also pay £500 in compensation to Mr White.

Young father narrowly avoids jail after illegally selling financed car

A 25-year-old who fell behind on his car finance payments and decided to illegally sell the vehicle has been sentenced.

Liam Carman, of Hollycroft Road in Emneth, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted theft of a Volkswagen Golf worth £20,500 at the time.

Carman signed up to the finance agreement with Oodle Financial Services in March 2022. It was his first car.

However, on February 8 last year, Carman began to miss monthly repayments for the vehicle. The agreement required him to pay back £40,000 over a period of time, including interest.

Carman was handed a 34-week jail term, which was suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay Oodle Financial Services £500 in compensation.

Suspected drink-driver hit woman with car then refused breath test

A 25-year-old blamed nerves for her inability to complete a breath test after hitting a woman with her car.

Luckily for Gracious Sibanda, the woman did not suffer serious injuries after being struck at a slow speed on Norfolk Street in Lynn.

Sibanda appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis after police suspected she was drink-driving on August 17.

Sibanda was banned from driving for 16 months and handed a £307 fine.

Asylum seekers face jail after stealing £2,000 laptop

Two asylum seekers who stole a £2,000 laptop could be jailed.

Levan Glakhashvili, 29, and Amirani Disanidze, 55, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where they both admitted theft from a shop.

Glakhashvili also admitted driving without a licence and insurance. An all-options pre-sentence report on Glakhashvili and Disanidze will be completed before they learn their fate.

They are set to be sentenced at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on November 12 and were released on unconditional bail.

Racist shouted horrendous slurs at 999 call handler

A racist left a police call handler shocked by screaming shocking slurs down the phone.

There was no emergency when Lee Hewson, 38, dialled 999 on March 20, with his only intention to shout abuse down the phone.

Hewson, of Dawbar Close in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to sending an offensive message via public communication.

He was handed an 18-month community order, entailing 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Cook caught drink-driving after pulling over at crash scene

Maria Bird, 54, of Ringmore Road in Southery, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she admitted her offence.

Police were called to a collision on the junction of Upgate Street in Southery on August 10.

Although not being involved in the crash herself, Bird pulled over, got out of her Volkswagen Golf and made a “loud exclamation”.

Bird was fined £538 and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

44-year-old caught with Class A drug - but ‘doesn’t do it on a regular basis’

Matthew Blow, of Woodwark Avenue in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted having a Class A drug in his possession.

Police were on patrol in the Lynn area when they decided to search Blow.

They found a small wrap of powder, which they first believed to be heroin. After being tested, it turned out to be cocaine.

He was handed a £120 fine by magistrates and will also pay a £48 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.

Pub manager suffered ‘lapse of concentration’ when causing crash that broke woman’s neck

Jack Atkinson, 28, a manager at The Orange Tree in Thornham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted causing serious injury by careless driving.

The court heard that the victim, a woman in her 40s, was driving on the A149 in Hunstanton on the way to her parents’ house on March 19.

She approached a corner at 50mph when she saw Atkinson, of Lynn Road in Snettisham, driving a Volkswagen Golf, veering onto her side of the road.

The pair collided, and the woman’s airbags went off. She got out of the car on the passenger side and Atkinson came to see if she was okay.

Atkinson was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £961.



