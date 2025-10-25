A man previously caught with a kilogram of cocaine has breached his suspended sentence following a pub altercation.

Jake Cully, 35, of The Oaklands in Swaffham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

The incident took place at The Eagle in Lynn at around 11pm on September 20, after the defendant was kicked out of the venue.

Jake Cully was arrested after being chucked out of The Eagle in Lynn. Picture: Kris Johnston

When police arrived, he began shouting and swearing and said: “I’m not f**king happy”.

He then proceeded to pace up and down the street, punching his palms.

The offence placed him in breach of a suspended sentence handed to him in June for possession of a kilogram of cocaine.

On Thursday, magistrates adjourned his drunk and disorderly case to be held at Norwich Crown Court. However, a date has not yet been confirmed.

Cully has been released on unconditional bail in the meantime, and as he left the court he repeatedly said: “It’s a joke. That is a joke.”

